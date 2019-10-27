<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group under the aegis of North East Youth Coalition for Good Governance has asked the Federal Government and the National Assembly to investigate the financial transactions of the newly established North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The Coalition led by its Chairman, Chief Calvin Goino, had in a press statement accused the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali, of awarding contracts without approval of the board, an action which is against the law that set up the Commission.

The group alleged that a contract for the rehabilitation of the Commission’s headquarters in Maiduguri was awarded without approval by the board.

The group also noted that the activities of the board is not visible to the media so as to create awareness of its presence to its target population, urging the Commission to partner with experts or consultants who will help to provide a road-map similar to the era of the Petroleum Trust Fund during Abacha’s regime.

The group said: “All efforts to confirm these allegations from the Managing Director of NEDC proved abortive as he was said to be unavailable for comments, but a board member, Chief David Sabo Kante, who spoke with our correspondent said, “I am not aware of any financial impropriety because all approvals for contract award must seek approval from the board and we have not been contacted for any approval.”