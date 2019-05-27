<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Action Health Incorporated (AHI), a non-governmental organization with the support of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has begun collaboration with the Imo State Ministry of Health to implement the rollout of Sayana Press.

Dr. Uwemedimo Esiet, AHI Director/Co-Founder, Sayana Press, said it is an intervention geared towards providing more opportunities for voluntary access to family planning services among women of reproductive ages in six local government areas of Imo State.

Uwemedimo disclosed this at a one-day High Level Advocacy meeting on Sayana Press project held in Owerri.

He listed the local government areas as Owerri-North, Owerri-West, Orlu, Orsu, Obowo and Mbaitoli, adding that the AHI, established in 1989, is dedicated to promoting young people’s health and development to ensure their successful transition to health and reproductive adulthood.

Represented by Tunde Onasanya, Manager AHI, Uwemedimo explained that AHI had over the last 28 years worked with youths, parents, community andopinion leaders, policy-makers, local, states and Federal Government officials to design and implement innovative and participation projects in education, reproductive health and advocacy providing models that had been adopted and expanded by government and other civil society organizations.