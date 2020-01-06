<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A team of Nigerian media professionals have launched (DEMS Volunteers’), with a view of leading nationwide awareness and campaigns on Digital Economy.

A communiqué issued by the group at the end of the maiden meeting at the weekend in Lagos and signed by the Director of Communications, Mr Peter Oluka, recalled that recently, President Muhammadu Buhari renamed the hitherto Federal Ministry of Communications to include Digital Economy.

The Minister, Dr Isa Pantami, has in many occasions highlighted why this paradigm shift was imperative for the Nigerian economy, especially in galvanising the economy and prepare the young people for the knowledge economy.

Mr Oluka said, “taking inspiration from that move, we are launching DEMS Volunteers’ to step up awareness and deepening of knowledge in every issue that has to do with the concept of digital economy in all sectors of the economy with the aim of encouraging both public and private sectors to adopt policies and practices of the emerging knowledge economy.”

“This year, our activities will include reaching out to key players in Ministries Departments Agencies, banking industry, oil and gas, telecoms, transportation, trading, service sector, hospitality and health, education, agriculture, manufacturing and others with facts and figures on the gains of aligning their operations with the global trends in digital economy so as to keep the Nigerian economy competitive above its peers”

He said Seminars, book launches, conferences and quarterly workshops will be part of DEMS Volunteers’ strategies in the course of our nationwide activities.

“The board also agreed that in the course of our 2020 activities, DEMS Volunteers’ will encourage intending partners and membership beyond the media to include professionals in public finance, oil and gas, telecoms, academia, manufacturing and other strategic sectors as part of efforts to deepen awareness in the adoption of digital economy in Nigeria”, he added.