The support group of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state (AMWATA), has lauded the governor for paying the new national minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.

A statement jointly signed by the Group Chairman and his Secretary, Muhammad Sokoto and Alhaji Abubakar Ahmad respectively confirmed this in Sokoto.

The group said, “It is interesting that the new wage was implemented within the shortest possible time and exactly according to the Federal Government approved scheme.

“This, as well as approval for the implementation of same to Local Government Staff and Primary School Teachers in the state.

“However, this development is a clear indication of the Governor’s determination and commitment to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of the state,” it said.





The statement pointed out that, the Governor had in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2019 announced the setting up of a committee to work out modalities for the effective implementation of the new wage.

“The governor received the report of the committee early January and promised to commence its implementation in the same month which he did without any hitch and to the satisfaction of all the beneficiaries.”

It further said it is evident from the projects earmarked for execution in the year 2020 budget “the Governor is aiming at taking the state to a greater height in the shortest possible time.

“This is because of the fact that if the projects are completed they will go along way in alleviating the sufferings of both urban and rural populace in the state,” it added.

The group appeal to civil servants in the state to reciprocates the gesture by dedication to their various responsibilities and other people to continue to support the government to succeed.