An NGO, Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI), on Tuesday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering fight against corruption.

Mr Dennis Aghanya, the Executive Secretary of ARDI, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the Buhari administration had made outstanding achievements in the fight against corruption.

“It is time Nigerians join hands with the president to conquer the war on corruption.

“Enough of the criticisms about corruption war of the president; the administration has indeed been more committed to the fight against corruption, compared to his predecessors.

“Mr president, through the Attorney General of the Federation, has initiated pragmatic reforms that checked corruption and aided the recovery of stolen assets within and outside the country.

“With a very good working relationship, the administration has established realistic and transparent approaches in managing such recovered assets,” Aghanya said.

According to him, this is one of the most outstanding achievements of the administration in the fight against corruption, which deserves commendation.

He said that the government had also strengthened the anti-corruption agencies and created a good working environment for them to aid the fight against corruption.

The scribe also said the Buhari administration had registered Nigeria as the 70th member of the Global Open Government Partnership (OGP), all geared toward ensuring leadership transparency.

Aghanya noted that it was only under the Buhari administration that the phrase `fight against corruption’ was virtually on the lips of all and sundry, adding that, “we will soon get it right”.

He urged leaders to remain focused in their determination to get the country back on the right path.

Aghanya said: “It is usually very easy to destroy but most difficult to amend’’.

Buhari in his democracy day address, said that Nigerians had stood by his administration to achieve the three cardinal points namely; security, corruption and the economy.