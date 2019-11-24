<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group, Sunshine Integrity Movement (SIM), has lauded Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for boosting the productivity of public servants in the state.

The group said globally, efficient public service is the engine room of result-oriented governments because of the critical role the sector plays in ensuring genuine in the interest of the masses.

A statement signed by its Director-General, Prof Olu Aboluwoye, pointed out that public service being a non-political entity, should efficiently serve any government in power irrespective of the political platform the government wins elections.

The statement recalled that when Akeredolu’s administration assumed office on February 24, 2017, it inherited a ‘ humiliated public service’ whose morale was completely low especially on the seven months salaries owed the workers.

Besides,it noted that they were denied other benefits such as promotions, capacity building through training and the refusal to grant them car loan by the immediate past administration which hindered their efficiency and productivity.

SIM however lauded the present administration for tackling the past agonising experiences and gave ray of hope to restore the lost glory and the dignity of the state public service.

It said” to the amazement of the state public servants, Akeredolu’s government defrayed six of the seven months salaries’ arrears and promoted 14,016 public servants cutting across all the self-accounting agencies, boards and parastatals of government with their full benefits paid between 2017 and 2018.

“The promise of making the welfare of the people of Ondo State one of the major priorities of his government has made the era of the delayed promotions and subsequent denial of other benefits things of the past in the state”.

The group disclosed that a total of 2,261 deserving civil servants were promoted based on the briefs forwarded to the Civil Service Commission by the Service Matters Department, Office of Establishments and Training, various ministries and extra-ministerial departments where 7,443 officers were also promoted.

It assured that the workers in the the state public service would continue to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by rededicating themselves to their work.