The Muslim Congress (TMC) has lamented the rising rate of gambling and illicit drug use.

The group wants the Federal Government and relevant agencies to nip it in the bud.

TMC Lagos State Waali (Chairman) Alhaji Mikail Animashaun, at the congress’ public lecture in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa, said the vices have increased dramatically.

He faulted government’s support for the gambling industry and the lapses in the area of drug control.

“It is rather disturbing that the dangerous rise of gambling and drug abuse may not be unconnected to the government’s subtle support for the gambling industry and its liberal policy that are too weak to checkmate the free-flow of trafficking prohibited drug and substances,” he said.

He said gambling and drug addiction are disorders, which are tearing apart the moral fabric of the society.





“It is rather ironical that our efforts to achieve the longstanding vision of a better future is still, in part, being hampered by the pervading social ills, particularly, gambling and drug addiction,” he said.

Animashaun said that the social ill was predominant among youths.

“Today, there is an epidemic of gambling disorder and drug addiction in our country and no one is safe from it. As a result of the growing scourge of gambling and drug addiction, more people are going bankrupt,” Animashaun said.

The Guest Lecturer, Dr. AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, said Islam provides Muslims with the code of conduct which helps them in tolerating and developing adaptive coping strategies to deal with stressful life events.

“Most of the problems we face today were caused by ourselves. Seek the life to come by means of what God gave you,” he said.

AbdulLateef, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, warned Nigerians to shun gambling.

Under the influence of these social ills, he said, many offences are committed.