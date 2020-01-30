<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Democratic Front (NDF) has accused the House of Representatives of working with underground forces to return Nigeria to dark and inglorious era.

NDF was reacting to a motion moved, on Thursday, by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon, Mohammed Tahir Mongunu and 14 others, calling on the current Service Chiefs to resign or be fired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists, on Thursday in Abuja, National Secretary of NDF, Dr Abdulkadir Bolaji, said they were shocked that some reps members have “wittingly subscribed to this hogwash using a protectively deceptive official cover to push this demonic agenda.”

The group said: “It is astonishing that some Rep members have wittingly subscribed to this hogwash using a protectively deceptive official cover to push this demonic agenda. The recent baseless alarm calling for the sack of Security Chiefs is amazing, to say the least.

“It dawned on Nigerians clearly that, the House of Reps is scheming with underground forces to return back to the dark and inglorious era while external forces reportedly bribed members of NASS to arm-twist Mr President.

“This was usually done through ceaseless vitriols on his appointees to compel him into making decisions incongruent with the interest of the country. These legislators have sinister motives against Nigeria.





“But both Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan and House of Reps Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have diverted attention from NASS’s scandalous controversies and atrocities at the expense of their image and interest of Nigerians.

“The allocation of a huge separate N37 billion for mere renovation NASS complex in 2020 budget, outside the N128 billion allocated for NASS in same fiscal year.

“Expending a whooping of N5.5 billion to purchase luxury cars for lawmakers in a poverty-stricken country facing hard times have not portrayed them as lawmakers concerned with national interest. Same for racketeering [TNNP1] of federal jobs at the FIRS, budget padding and recklessness amounting to over N260 billion. Ironically though, both chambers who passed the 2020 budget failed to notice that budgets estimate of some Ministries, Agencies and Departments were excluded in the budget.”

The group, therefore, advised that the President should be prepared to slam a state of emergency on any state that falters on securing lives and property of the citizenry.

“We call on President Buhari to take a drastic action on Governors who err on security and allow insecurity situations degenerate to raise conditions conducive to criticize and blame the Presidency.

“Henceforth, we advise that the President should be prepared to slam a state of emergency on any state that falters on securing lives and property of the citizenry,” the group said.