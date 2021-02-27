



The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) says it will follow-up the case of a 40-year-old, Temitope Abudu, who was killed by yet-to-be identified assailant in Johannesburg, South Africa.

NICASA’s president, Ben Okoli, said this in a telephone interview with newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

Okoli said that Abudu, a native of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State and popularly known as “D1”, was killed by an unknown gunman on January 5, 2021.





According to him, although the cause of his death is yet unknown, he was later pronounced dead at the Hillbrow Community Health Centre in Johannesburg.

Okoli said: “We received the information of his death with shock.

“We are on the case and we have urged the police to ensure the culprits are arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“We are not sure yet, about what led to his death.

“We trust that the police will, through investigation, throw more light on the case, to bring consolation to the family.”