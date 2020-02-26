<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN), has warned against plans by the Senate to create an agency for the education, rehabilitaton, deradicalisation and integration of repentant insurgents in the country.

The bill by a former governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Geidam, representing Yobe East under the APC, which is titled: ‘National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalization and Integration of Repentant Insurgents in Nigeria’, is aimed among other things, to rehabilitate, de-radicalize, educate, reconcile and reintegrate purported repentant Boko Haram terrorists into the Nigerian society.





According to the plan, the envisaged repentant insurgents would acquire skills, literacy and Islamic Religious Knowledge via the Agency. Senator Geidam said the bill if passed into law would also promote national unity as information will be elicited from the repentant insurgents that would help to combat insecurity.

However, GPAAN under the leadership of Comrade Ayo Oyoze Baje, in a statement endorsed by Victor Anya, General Secretary, kicked against the bill, describing it as obnoxious and vexatious, declaring that the Senate should stop further debate on it.

“It is difficult to define repentance as there is no instrument to determine the heart of man. This raises some pertinent questions: What if the purported repentant Boko Haram insurgents were sent by their leaders as spies but pretend to have repented? Will they not be more deadly if they are allowed to infiltrate the masses freely?