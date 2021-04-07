



A peacebuilding organisation, Foundation for Peace Professionals, also known as PeacePro has condemned the attack on Imo State Police Headquarters by outlawed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Executive Director of PeacePro, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, spoke in reaction to the attack on the Police Headquarters in Imo State, the killing of several people, the release of about 1500 criminals in detention and the burning of several vehicles within the police premises.





This violent attack against police headquarters, according to Hamzat confirmed the PeacePro’s conclusion in the state of Peace report, which designated IPOB as an insurgency threat to peace, which deserves similar concentration like the Boko Haram insurgency.