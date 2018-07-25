A coalition of ethnic youth nationalities in Nasarawa State has warned the state government-led by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of the extensive damage to their credibility and expected political legacy which the expanding indiscriminate killings of innocent citizens had done to them.

Coordinating president of the coalition, Barr. Iliya Ashokpa Auna, said this when he led other ethnics youth nationalities in the state to a press conference, on Tuesday, in Lafia.

The youths urged the state and Federal Government to urgently address the incessant killings of innocent citizens going on in parts of the country, noting that their legacies in government were fast waning.

The group condemned the attack on Tiv communities in southern zone and Bassa/Igbira communities in the western zone of the state and the indiscriminate killings across the country as well as high rate of other crimes such as robbery, kidnapping and child abuse.

According to Auna, “We, therefore, call on the security agencies and government to live up to the task of securing lives and properties of Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion,” he said.

He, however, appreciated Governor Al-Makura for his achievements in the area of infrastructural development, and urged him to urgently equip the newly-constructed health centers across the state to further improve health care services to the people.

The group also tasked the traditional rulers, civil servants, civil society groups, indigenes and non-indigenes living in Nasarawa State towards a hitch-free and peaceful elections in 2019.

They urged the state and Federal Government to involve the youths in governance by way of appointments and leadership responsibilities, noting that entrepreneurship should be given high priority to boost the economy of the state and nation at large.