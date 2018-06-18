W. Stuart Symington, United States (U.S.) Ambassador to Nigeria, has been slated for honour on June 29 by the grassroots Orientation Emancipation International, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

Also to be honoured are Bukola Saraki, president of the Senate; Yakubu Dogara, House of Representatives speaker; Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as well as Emeka Ihedioha, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ifeanyichukwu Abada, secretary of the programme, stated that Symington was being honoured in recognition of his country’s contribution to the fight against global terrorism.

The ceremony, he said, was part of events marking the 10th anniversary lecture and awards of the organisation with the theme ‘National Assembly and Terrorism in Nigeria’ to be delivered by Prof. Joseph Agbakoba of UNN.

According to Abada, the essence of the lecture was to showcase the various ways the National Assembly and Houses of Assembly could make laws to eliminate man’s in humanity to man, lamenting that the nation was gradually becoming a failed state as a result of ceaseless acts of terrorism, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Abada listed other people to be honoured as: Femi Otedola, chairman, Forte Oil Plc; Chides Anyaegbu, chairman, Disco Group; and Charlie Onyirimba, an attorney.

He added that Ike Ekweremadu, the deputy Senate president, would be the special guest of honour.

He added that invitations had equally been sent to the ambassadors of United Kingdom, Germany, France, Israel, Austria, Australia, Japan and Spain, as well as ministers of Information, Foreign Affairs, Education and Defence.