<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Edo socio-cultural group, Afenmai Patriotic Development Association (APDA), is set to honour Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, following his appotment as Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

A statement by the acting President of APDA, Kennedy Izuagbe, said the Minister was honoured for his sacrifices and performance in public services spanning over a decade right from when he was Commissioner in Edo State during the administration of Adam Oshiomhole.

“Prince Agba has become a shining star for the Afenmai people of Edo. A testament to his performance is the returning of the country’s budget circle to January – December which many thought was impossible following the distortion for many years. The indelible mark he has left on the sands of time and his contributions to nation-building and humanity are evident of a selfless public servant. We consider it worthwhile to honour him for his service to the state and Nigeria,” Izuagbe said.

The ceremony is slated for December 23, and Agba’s Afenmai’s kinsmen in Edo North at home and in the Diaspora are expected to grace the event.