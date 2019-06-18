<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against corruption has been described as not only fruitful but key to ending poverty in Nigeria.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, President of Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), stated this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nnam said that war against corruption could only be won with the collective cooperation of all stakeholders, especially politicians and civil servants.

The ILDC boss explained tha Buhari’s determination and courage to end corruption in the country was unequaled in the history of Nigeria.

“As you know, corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of this country before Buhari took over power.

”And it is common among influential citizens like politicians, so fighting it is not easy, it must surely fight back, but the president is uncompromising, ” he said.

Nnam urged Nigerians especially politicians to desist from all forms of corrupt practice in order to take Nigeria to the next level.

According to him, corruption is the worst enemy of Nigeria, it impedes progress and development.

The ILDC leader restated the commitment of his group to support government at all levels to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.