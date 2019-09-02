<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benin – A social-cultural organization, N’Edo Gheria, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the choice of the former Edo State Deputy Governor, Dr Pius Odubu, as board chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement jointly signed by the national coordinator, Ebojele Patrick and secretary-general Ezekiel Isesele in Irrua, Esan Central, Edo state, the group made up of professionals in different fields of endeavours, described the appointment as a call to serve humanity

“We have no doubt about the ability of Dr Odubu to perform and serve humanity in this capacity.

“He is well equipped with the intellectual property and administrative capabilities to deliver on the job having been tested in familiar terrain as a former member of the House of Representative and deputy governor of Edo state.

“We are most gladdened that the choice of Dr Pius Odubu as board chairman by Mr President is an attestation to the fact that the people of the Niger Delta Region are on the verge of getting true representation and dividend of democracy.”

The group, therefore, call on all well-meaning sons and daughter’s of the region irrespective of political affiliation to rally round behind Mr President and the constituted NDDC board with a view to actualizing and fulfilling the dreams of our people, for prosperity, progress and the desired development in the region.