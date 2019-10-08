<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A group, Ondo for Good Governance, Accountability and Transparency (OGGAT) has hailed the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over the construction of the Ore interchange bridge.

The group said the Governor deserves a pat on the back for the execution of projects, which it describes as leagcy projects across the state.

OGGAT listed some of the projects to include the Ore Fly-Over, construction of 300-bed hospital at Ifon in Ose local government and the dualization of A Division to Ijoka road in Akure among others.

Having toured all the 18 local government areas in the state, the group said Akeredolu has placed the state on an honourable footing through his legacy projects in infrastructure, education, health and human capital development.

Addressing reporters at Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government, shortly after inspecting the ongoing construction of Ore flyover, OGGTA state coordinator, Mrs. Margaret Akinwalere, posited that history will record Akeredolu as a man with passion, zeal, and commitment whose achievements were unprecedented and nonpareil.

She noted that the Akeredolu administration has made the people to know that it is possible for contractors to construct roads, even in the rainy season.

Mrs. Akinwalere stressed that the ⁰governor has entrenched good governance through the execution of pro-people projects, adding that infrastructural development is key to the growth of a state or a country.

“We are an advocate for good governance, accountability and transparency. This is a group that has professionals as core members. OGGTA has been in the existence for the past 18 years and we can simply speak on both the past and present governments in the state.

“We have been following Governor Akeredolu’s activities since the flag off of his campaign in October 2016, just how we did to other governorship candidates. Our duty was to collate all the campaign promises made by all these candidates and to ensure these promises are implemented when the winner gets to the office.

“We vividly remember that Akeredolu made the promise of the construction of this flyover to the people of Ondo State when he flagged off his 2016 campaign in this same Ore town. Since then, we have been monitoring the activities of the governor.

“So far, Akeredolu deserves the pass mark of the people of the State because he has been able to fulfil majority of his campaign promises. His projects are visible. There is no local government in the state that you can say has been left out.” OGGTA coordinator said.

Emphasising more on the Ore-Flyover, the group leader said they are aware that the state government has a policy that has stopped contractors from getting mobilization funds and this, according to her has helped in fighting against siphoning of government funds, shodding work, and abandoning infrastructural projects.

Mrs. Akinwalere said “Akeredolu has taken a worthy risk by embarking on this flyover project on the basis that we are not even sure if the federal government will refund the money that the state government spent if we should based this on the recent comment of the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Tunde Fashola that the federal governments will no longer refund a state government who constructs a federal government road.

“We believe strongly that the risk is worth taking. Although, this a federal government road but the state government can no longer wait when lives are being lost as a result of avoidable circumstance.

“Ore is a gateway town, situated in a vantage position between the Western part and the Eastern part of Nigeria. We are glad that the Governor is constructing an international standard flyover that will serve as a major contribution to the economic growth of the country.

“We have inspected this project, the 60 meters bim has been fixed. This project is first in the history of the state and the good news is that the contractors have assured the good people of Ondo State that the project will be completed by December”.