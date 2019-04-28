<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Coordinator of Buhari-Osinbajo Hope Movement, Mr. Seyi Bamigbade, has given Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State a pat in the back for his numerous achievements in the governance of the state.

Seyi stated this at the BOHM 2019 Election Review Summit; tagged, ‘’Preparation for 2023 General Election,’’ said the array of high-capacity projects commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari last week in the state is a clear testimony of his giant strides in the governance of the state.

He remarked that the governor has been an achiever in the face of challenges since assumption of office.

Seyi said, “I had some kind of anxiety when Gov. Ambode took over, not because of his integrity, character or ability, but because he promised Lagosians a lot of dividends of democracy.

“My fear was that Governor Ambode may not be able to perform because he inherited huge debts. The debt profile of Lagos was high and there was economic downturn in the country. I was wondering how he will re-engineer the system and face the challenges to make progress.

“Today, all Lagosians including myself can see his report card; he has scored well, have shown prudence especially in the use of resources of the state. He didn’t disappoint us in less than 4 years in office the projects now speaks for him.”

According to him, all that Ambode has achieved so far is a reflection of a very good governor who is a thinker and a doer.

‘’Everyone can see the wonders happening at Oshodi Interchange project, the 10 lanes Airport Road, Education, Health. Throughout his tenure he turned Lagos to a huge construction site. Ambode is very quiet, very peaceful, not a noise maker, but delivering on the job.’’

Seyi lauded President Muhammedu Buhari for associating with an achiever like Governor Ambode, urging the president to utilize his brilliance for his next level development plans at the national level for the development of the country.

‘’We want Buhari to appoint the best hands in the country, good and seasoned administrators like Ambode to move the nation to the next level.

Also said that it was his optimism and yearning that majority of Nigerians would truly take advantage of the dividends of democracy in the second term of President Buhari.

Seyi said, “The president knows what kind of cabinet he wants to constitute. It is not essential the function of our expectation, we trust that he will choose the best, the brightest and the fittest to move Nigeria forward.”