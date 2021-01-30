



A social group, Ishi-Obere Brothers Club, IBC, in Amufie autonomous community, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu state has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s effort at ensuring rural access roads in every community in the state.

This commendation was made in a statement signed and issued to pressmen in Enugu by the chairman of the group, Pharm. Ernest Odo and financial secretary, Mr Chinedu Adonu respectively.

Odo while expressing satisfaction with the construction of Amufie-Ugbaike-Inyi rural road which links the aforementioned communities to Abuja through Obollo Afor-Makurdi expressway said it was a shortcut for those travelling to Abuja.

He expressed the view that the road would boost economy of the state, adding that rural roads development is a sure way of attaining rapid and accelerated rural development.

While calling for sustainability of the projects, he urged the benefitting communities to carry out maintenance on the road regularly as they wait for asphalting of the road by state government.





He appealed to the state government to include the asphalting of the road in the 2021 fiscal year.

“May I use this opportunity to thank His Excellency, Rt, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the timely intervention on rural roads in Enugu State. Our joy knows no boundary when we came back during Christmas celebration and found out that Enugu state government has intervened on the neglected road.

“Gov Ugwuanyi has shown commitment and determination to construct rural roads across various communities in Enugu state. He has left no stone unturned in giving both financial and political support to ensure construction of rural roads.

“We are appealing the state government to asphalt the road considering its importance to the benefiting communities. We also call on the communities to shun any act that will damage the earth work and drainage done on the road”, he said.