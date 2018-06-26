Igbo pressure group Voice from the East (VEAST) has called on the Federal Government to release Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, describing his arrest as intimidation and undemocratic.

Senator Abaribe was arrested last Friday by operatives of Directorate of State Services (DSS) on his alleged support for Biafran separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to the group that embarked on a peaceful protest in Enugu over the Senator’s arrest, Abaribe was not responsible for the disappearance of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and should not be wasted or killed in detention.

They carried placards that read: “Release Abaribe”, “Democracy destruction day by Buhari on 31st December, 1983”; “Free Abaribe”, “Islam is the Nigeria problem”, “Free Abaribe, kill Fulani herdsmen”, “Free Abaribe, DSS of satanic services”.

While addressing newsmen, the convener, Comrade Kindness Jonah, said that, “we are demonstrating in the streets of Enugu to tell Nigeria Government to release Sen. Abaribe immediately and unconditionally.”

Jonah warned that his group is ready to ground the government should they decline to release him.

“If they fail to heed the call, we’ll do everything to clamp down on this nation. This is because Buhari is insensitive to life. We can’t allow him to kill Abaribe,” he fumed, claiming “the way he killed Nnamdi Kanu.”

He said that Abaribe was about to bring Kanu to court before the military struck and, therefore, Abaribe should not be molested.

Alleging that “the military went to Nnamdi Kanu’s house, brought him out and killed him before Abaribe would bring him to court,” Jonah declared that “Abaribe is not responsible for the killing of Nnamdi Kanu by the military. He should be released immediately.”

Jonah posited that they used the demonstration also to show angst against the killing of 150 people in Plateau State by Fulani herdsmen, accusing President Buhari of being the sponsor of Boko Haram as well as the Fulani herdsmen.

“We use this avenue to clearly say that Buhari is the sponsor of both Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria and let every Nigerian know this assuredly,” he alleged.