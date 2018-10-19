



A non-governmental oragnisation (NGO), Migration Enlightenment Project Nigeria (MEPN), has called on the Libyan government to immediately release Nigerians who are being detained at its various camps.

The group said that thousands of Nigerians are held in captivity inside Libyan government run detention centre, saying this violated international standards and could cause diplomatic row between the two countries.

A joint statement by Kenneth Gbandi and Femi Awoniyi, co-project directors, MEPN, cited a group of Nigerian returnees who were held captive inside a government-run detention centre in the North African country.

It said the returnees were held in Zawiya, a town near Tripoli, an indication that many Nigerians were still in detention in that country.

The group noted that a new batch of 161 Nigerian migrant returnees had arrived Lagos last Friday under the European United-International Organisation for Migration (EU-IOM) joint Initiative on Migrant Protection and Reintegration.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had put the figure of returnees in the past one year to 10,000.