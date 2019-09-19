<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Initiative to Save Democracy, a pressure group, has said that the relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo remains mutually respectful.

The group’s President, Mr Oladele Peter, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, condemned individuals and groups sowing seeds of discord between both leaders.

The statement came on the heels of speculations about a crack in the relationship between Buhari and Osinbajo,

“As much as we know, the relationship between the president and the vice president remains cordial and any group or individual insinuating otherwise should desist as this is capable of distracting the leadership of the country and plunging the nation into political crisis.”

He attributed the development to some faceless elements desperate for power, adding that the group had uncovered another plot by the same individuals to make public some fake documents with the aim of defaming Osinbajo.

Peter, however, assured that the attempts of the elements would remain futile, noting that the truth about everything would eventually come to light.