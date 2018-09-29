A group of concerned Nigerians has urged the public to disregard the allegation that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was selling corps members data to politicians.

Following speculation that their data with the one year mandatory service body were being sold, Corps members came out to express their disappointment in the government and Saraki for playing politics with their personal data.

In response, NYSC which denied any involvement, said, “Corps Members should note that the NYSC will neither send text messages canvassing for political parties and candidates nor release Corps data to such groups.

“The Scheme is apolitical and remains unbiased to all contestants during election process and will continue to leverage on the tremendous achievements it has recorded in the democratic process of the country.

“The NYSC partners are all stakeholders in order to ensure free, fair and credible elections across the country.

“All Corps Members are hereby enjoined to disregard political messages, remain neutral and remember the Director-General’s message to beware of unscrupulous politicians as the Scheme partners the Federal Government to contribute its quota to the success of the 2018/2019 general elections.”

Chief Press Secretary to the Senate President Sanni Onogu dismissed the news as fake.

According to him, “Saraki is on every social media front and has no need buying data, Corp members now go into camp almost every three months so which batch will we buy and ignore?”

The group, Disinformation News Research Team, explained that when people contract a PR firm they expect them to have contact lists and it is possible that these may be obtained in unethical ways.

They said that PR people in Nigeria rely mostly on buying numbers and email addresses.

A member of the group, Pamela Braide, said that although some corps members insisted that they received some messages promoting Saraki, other members claimed they did not receive a thing.

Speaking at an interactive session in Abuja, she said, “It is possible that these may be obtained in unethical ways but reading the responses from Corps members makes it unlikely NYSC sold data to anyone’s campaign. Personal data is a valuable commodity and people sign off on their personal data using apps and being active online without ever reading what they agree to. It’s good to be more aware.”

The group’s coordinator, Disinformation News Research Team, Chibueze Ebii, said, “We are fast approaching the 2019 elections, the group anticipates that there will be a proliferation of fake news in the media, especially in the social media. This is the reason we have set up this group of fake news debunkers who are constantly searching the internet for trending fake news in order to flag and debunk them as well as provide the true narrative”.