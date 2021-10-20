Group condemns gruesome killing of Imo traditional rulers

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, a socio-political pressure group, on Wednesday in Owerri condemned the murder of three traditional rulers in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo on Tuesday.

Spokesman of the police in Imo, CSP Mike Mbattam, had earlier on Wednesday confirmed the killing of three traditional rulers who attended a meeting at the area council by unknown gunmen.

The victims were Eze Anayochukwu Durueburuo of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community and Eze Onyeaka of Nkume autonomous community.

The group condemned the killing in a release signed by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary, Okey Nworu.

It described the killings as gruesome, villainous, barbaric, senseless and condemnable and called for all hands to be on deck to stem the tide of insecurity in the Southeast geo-political zone.

It also called on youths of Njaba LGA to swing into action and gather intelligence that would lead to the arrest of the assailants.

It further urged governors in south-eastern states to give communities money from their security votes to youths and traditional rulers in various communities and urban areas to work on security challenges.

“It is so worrisome and shameful that our once peaceful land is now turning into a war zone where one cannot predict what will happen next.

“Now is the time to be our brothers’ keeper’ for communities in the zone to work in synergy on matters of security; all communities must rise and defend their territories against invaders and criminal elements,’’ it said.

The group prayed to God to console families and friends of the deceased as well as the entire state.