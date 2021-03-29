



The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General LEO Irabor, has received commendation for having the confidence of the service chiefs in leading the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

This is as the Chief of the Air Staff, (CAS) Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, received commendation for his disposition towards a strong synergy among the recently appointed service chiefs.

During his recent visit to Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi, the CAS had disclosed that the recently appointed service chiefs have agreed to subordinate themselves to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) under the able leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor.

Air Marshal Amao said this was necessary to bring the various security challenges to an end.

According to him, “When we say we are members of the AFN, we mean the three Services represent a single entity. When we accept the fact that we the members of the AFN constitute a united entity, the need for rivalry will not arise.”

Reacting to the statement by the CAS, the Concerned North-East Youths (CNEY), described the comments as a welcome development.





The Secretary of CNEY, Tijani Gombe, said that in the past, lack of synergy was observed in the war against insurgency, helping to fester the crisis.

According to Gombe, “We want to commend the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor for making it possible for the other service chiefs to have confidence in him.

“We note that the recent National Defence and Security Summit attended by the service chiefs is a step in the right direction in bringing together the various services and other stakeholders to proffer solution to the crisis.

“We also commend the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, for his disposition towards a cordial working relationship between the Service chiefs. The CAS has rightly said that a strong synergy is needed to end the various security challenges facing the country.

“We also note that need for synergy has been the gospel of the CAS as he moves around the various NAF formations. This in no small measure we believe will motivate the NAF personnel.”