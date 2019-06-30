<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A group in Nasarawa State, Partners for Nasarawa Youths Development, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate Alhaji Ahmed Wadada into his cabinet in view of his contribution to the success of APC in Nasarawa State.

Alhaji Idris Salisu, Chairman of the group, who gave the advice on Sunday in Keffi, emphasised the need for Buhari to reward Wadada with a ministerial appointment considering his commitment and passion for the unity and progress of the APC in Nasarawa.

According to the group, for eight years since 2003, Wadada represented the interest of the people of Keffi, Karu and Kokona Federal Constituency.

Salisu recalled that Wadada, as the Chairman of Nasarawa APC Campaign Directorate in the last general elections, delivered all APC candidates in the 13 Local Governments of the state.

He said Wadada’s tireless efforts led to APC landslide victory at the Presidential, National Assembly and Governorship elections in Nasarawa which was far better than the 2015.

Salisu said Wadada had maintained his status as a grassroots politician, who was always in touch with the people.