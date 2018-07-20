Mr Livingstone Wechie, the founder of The Integrity Group (TIG) on Friday called for revival of moribund industries to grow and develop the economy.

Wechie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that only the revival of the country’s assets such as Port Harcourt seaport and Ajaokuta steel industry would boost the economy.

He said that only active operation of larger number of industries and ports would increase Nigeria’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and stabilise the economy.

“We propose in the public and citizenship interest immediate revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company, Port Harcourt and Onne sea ports.

“Also, Calabar and Warri Seaports should be revived to give a strong economic spread of opportunities in the spirit of commercial decentralisation of business opportunities in the country,” Wechie said.

The Integrity Group founder, who commended the Federal Government for unveiling “Nigeria air”, said the move was a roadmap toward a prosperous country.

He said that a revival of moribund industries would attract more investors into the country.

Wechie said that corruption was responsible for the death of many industries like the defunct Nigeria Airways and called for a change of attitude.

According to him, free flights and other sharp practices must be resisted whenever the new Nigeria Air becomes operational.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to ensure the payment of salaries being owed the staff of defunct Nigeria Airways.

NAN reports that the Federal Government has approved N45 billion for clearance of all allowances and salaries owed the staff of defunct Nigeria Airways.

Mr Hadi Sirka, the Minister of State for Aviation on July 18 in London unveiled Nigeria Air in line with the Federal Government’s commitment toward economic stability and job creation.