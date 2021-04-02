



The Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN) have called on Nigerians to pray for the rescue of the two pilots of the Airforce Alpha Jet (NAF475) that went off the radar on March 31.

The coalition said the report of the missing jet and fate of the two pilots was a source of concern to Nigerian mothers who continue to grieve over the security challenges in the country.

The group noted that members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria continue to pay the sacrifice to keep the country safe and United .

MUN in a press release signed by its publicity secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, said that the pilots were part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North-East, hence the reason for Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion to support the leadership of the Armed Forces under General LEO Irabor to return peace and stability to the country.





The coalition also commended the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, for quickly relocating to the North-east theatre of operations to coordinate the search and rescue operations for the missing Jet.

She said: “we are once again faced with the immense sacrifice of our Armed Forces personnel who continue to attack positions of the enemies of the country.

“We commend efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under General LEO Irabor as he continues to proffer solution on how to end the security challenges.

“We also commend the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao for quickly relocating to coordinate the search and rescue operations.

“We also take time to commend and pray for members of the AFN for preservation as they continue to safeguard our country.”