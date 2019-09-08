<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), a civil society organisation, on Sunday called on the Federal and State Governments to establish libraries in all 744 council areas in the country.

“This will go a long way in improving the reading culture of all ages in the country,’’ Chairman of CLO, Anambra State Chapter, Mr Vinmcent Ezekwueme, said while speaking with newsmen in Enugu.

Ezekwueme urged government to explore the measure to revamp education at all levels, as the world celebrates the 2019 International Literacy Day.

“Government, at all levels, must revive reading culture through building of libraries in the 774 local councils.

“Public-spirited individuals and organisations should also contribute to the education sector, especially by building libraries and equipping them because if you stop reading, you stop living.

“Our political leaders must provide opportunities for youths in order for them to accomplish their life potentials and goals through giving scholarship to indigent students,’’ he said.

The CLO boss also appealed to youths and students to read fervently and to take the pursuit of their studies and academic career seriously and assiduously.

“Whenever you, as students or youths, imbibe and exhibit a high reading culture, you will certainly excel in your academic pursuit.

“Education, being the best investment, parents, teachers, guardians and governments must be conscientious and careful in their training, retraining and education, especially, their spiritual and moral upbringing.

“Parents must not spoil their children and spare the rod; rather, carrot and stick approach become inevitable and indispensable.

“Parents and guardians should encourage children to desist from engaging in sharp practices and shortcuts, miracle centres as this would affect their future endeavours.

“They will not be able to defend their certificates,’’ he cautioned.

NAN recalls that Sept. 9 annually is celebrated as International Literacy Day globally in order to raise awareness and remind people of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human right.

The theme for 2019 is “literacy and multilingualism”.