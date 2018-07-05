A group, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CCSO), has called on the Senate, to confirm the nominees of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) board members.

At the end of its emergency meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, the group observed with dismay that non-confirmation of the nominees of CCB board members has crippled the operations of the bureau over the last one year.

Comrade Abu Ibrahim, CCSO Secretary, told newsmen after the meeting that CCB has been without board members for over a year now.

He added that the delay in the confirmation and inauguration of the new board members has negatively impacted on the operations of the bureau.

According to Ibrahim, “It was observed that the bureau has been without a board for over a year now since the tenure of the previous board ended.

“The delay in the confirmation and inauguration of the new board has affected the day-to-day running of the agency.

“It was observed that the 2017 budget was approved for the bureau but was not implemented due to non-confirmation of the nominees of the board members by the Senate.

“Again the inability of the agency to implement the last year’s budget due to the absence of a board has hindered facilitation of Asset declaration form.

“The forms are not available currently because there was no approval and supervision of its printing.”

Therefore, the group frowned at the delay by the Senate to confirm the nominees of the CCB board, warning that the non-confirmation would hinder the bureau from printing the Code of Conduct Asset Declaration Form for incoming elected and appointed political officers.

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups said it was pertinent and expedient for an agency saddled with enormous responsibility of scrutinising political office holders to have its board members inaugurated.

The group further condemned what it described as “illegality” the recall of the former head of the agency who stood in as the Executive Secretary in acting position.

“It was observed that the then Acting Secretary was recalled to the Bureau after retirement from service through an ugly and corruptly orchestrated act by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“It was also noted that the Agency has been bedeviled with crises and confusion.

“This is an agency that is built on very high moral standard as expected in accordance to the spirit of the Act establishing the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“It was observed with regret that most of the staff of the Agency are opposed to the return of the former head of the Bureau and are not ready to work with her.

“The group applauds the intervention of offices of Directorate of State Security [DSS], Nigeria Police Force, and Attorney General, although their efforts have failed to correct the abnormality and the confusion, internal strife that have lingered at the headquarters of CCB.

“We frown at the Ministerial Committee delay towards making the appropriate recommendations to the government to bring an end these crises,” Ibrahim said.