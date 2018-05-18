A group, under the aegis of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to proscribe the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, as an illegal association.

The organization made the call against the backdrop of the strike, which JOHESU commenced on April 17.

In asking Buhari to proscribe JOHESU, the group called on Mr President to invoke his powers under Section 1 of the Trade Disputes (Essential Services) Act.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Executive Director of organisation, Mr Kingdom Okere, who was visibly angry, said the strike was illegal, unconstitutional, wicked, callous, a criminal breach of trust and ill-conceived.

Okere stated that it was irresponsible and inhuman for JOHESU to embark on strike to demand for upward review of CONHESS salary scale, and employment of additional health professionals following similar demands by medical doctors.

Apart from demanding the proscription of JOHESU, the group also threatened to commence contempt proceeding against officials of the Union if they fail to obey a court order and resume work by close of office on May 18.

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja had on May 17, ordered the striking members of the Union to suspend the ongoing strike with immediate effect.

JOHESU was also directed to resume negotiations with the Federal Government.

President of the Court, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, in a ruling on an ex parte application brought by the group, has ordered JOHESU to take into cognizance the provisions of National Salaries, Income and Wages Act and other enabling laws.

Justice Adejumo also ordered the Ministers of Health, Labour and Employment, to immediately set up a committee to address issues raised by the parties.

The ex parte motion had challenged the on-going industrial action, which they said had crippled the health sector and threatened the lives of Nigerians.

The organization based its application on the grounds that the matter was of extreme national health emergency that promoted public health interest, fundamental rights to life and access to health care.

In addition, the group told the court that the strike had denied many Nigerians access to health care especially those on emergency unit, pregnant women on antenatal and postnatal.

The group further stated that the strike action embarked upon by the health workers had crippled the entire health sector across the country leading to the denial of rights to life of the estimates 190 million Nigerians.