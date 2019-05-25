<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Gen Donben Donyegha, President South South Solidarity Movement, has pleaded with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to take over the construction of the Udo Ufunama road in Ovia South West Local Government of the state from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which, he alleged has failed to make progress after over 10 years of commencing work on the road.

Donyegha, who made the appeal at a press briefing in Benin on Thursday alleged that NDDC has awarded the Udo Ofunama road for over 10 years and that up till now, the contractor was yet to make any progress on the project thereby making access to all the communities in the area impossible.

While appreciating Governor Obaseki for his development initiative in the state, most especially the approval of jetties in Ologbo and Gelegele communities as well as the award of Ekenwan road dualisation, Donyegha said the people of Ofunama will be very glad to see the completion of the road like other network of roads constructed across the state.

He also commended the governor for influencing the upgrading of the Benin airport to a model and more conducive and better standard, adding that Obaseki has made his mark that has already guaranteed his second term.

He assured that come 2020 governorship election in Edo State, governor Obaseki will not only get overwhelming support from the people but will make the election mere formalities as majority of Edo people have already made up their minds to return him to government house.

Chief Donyegha however advised governor Obaseki to disregard those he described as selfish politicians trying to rubbish the governor’s good name, adding that they will all failed when the time comes as his development stride in critical infrastructure, employment and industrialisation of Edo State will speak for him.