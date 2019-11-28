<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Global Centre For Conscious Living Against Corruption on Thursday backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to present a bill seeking the creation of special court for corruption-related cases.

It said the creation of such court will hasten the trials of those charged with corruption.

The group’s Director-General, Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, said this at a press conference in Abuja.

Nwambu urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the President’s bill.

Such action, he said, would go a long way to boost the present administration’s fight against corruption.

He also suggested that a law be put in place to stop any politician undergoing trial for corruption-related cases from contesting any election until the cases have been concluded.

He said, “We salute President Muhammadu Buhari for presenting a bill asking for a creation of special court that would handle corruption cases in the land.

“For instance, we believe that the N7.6bn fraud case levelled against Chief Orji Kalu and many other cases filed against others standing trial for similar offences would not have taken this long if we have a special court specifically created to handle corruption cases.

“We urge the Senate to give accelerated passage of the bill to boost the anti-corruption agenda of Mr President.

“We advocate that in future, no politician standing trial of such crime should be cleared to contest election into any public office.

“Although the 1999 constitution presumes a suspect to be innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction, we are however worried over the long period of time some of these cases take in our court.”