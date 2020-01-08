<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group called ‘Kwara Elders of Thought’ has expressed support for Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, for approving the revocation of a piece of land which had hosted the controversial ‘Ile Arugbo’ (Old people’s home) owned by the late Dr Olusola Sara­ki.

The group, in a state­ment issued on Tuesday in Ilorin Kwara State capital by Zakary Abdulkareem and Alhaji Baba Olosasa, Secretary and Chairman respectively, commended the governor for the action.

“We enjoin His Excellen­cy to be rest assured that the progressive-minded Kwarans who championed the ‘O to gee’ campaign in 2018-2019 is solidly behind him in his effort to move Kwara State and Kwarans out of bondage and slavery.

“We also urge the gov­ernor to take urgent steps to recover about 90 other properties so far identified to have been dubiously ac­quired by officials of the immediate past govern­ment.

“We have followed the arguments of the parties concerned, and have gath­ered adequate information on the Ile Arugbo recovery process.

“We also investigated the parties’ claims and counter-claims, and are convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the Kwara State Government, under the leadership of Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had taken the right decision by recover­ing the property that right­ly belongs to the govern­ment and people of Kwara State,” it said.

The group said that the reaction by the Saraki fam­ily and their sympathisers was normal and expected.

“The protests witnessed before, during and after the recovery of the landed property are typical acts of resistance to change and fear of uncertainty.

“It is our belief that the old women (Arugbos) displaced from Ile Arugbo would be accommodated in the comprehensive Social Intervention Programme of Gov. Abdulrahman Ab­dulrazaq as enunciated in his year 2020 budget pro­posal.”