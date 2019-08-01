<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group of Yoruba language instructors under the aegies of The Association of the Teachers of Yoruba language and culture, Nigeria, “Egbe Akomolede Yoruba ati Asa Naijiria” (EAAYN), has canvassed for the compulsory teaching and learning of Yoruba language in the formative stage of pupils in public and private schools across Ogun State.

The group, led by its state chapter chairperson, Mrs. Ayomipo Abosede, stated this during a courtesy visit to the speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Right-Honourable Olakunle Oluomo, at the assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abosede posited that such policy, when implemented by the state government, would safeguard the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba nation.

Explaining that the Yoruba culture always advocates nobility and decency, she opined that the nation had been experiencing sharp increase in social vices among the present generation of youths as a result of the exclusion of indigenous language from the education curriculum at the formative stage.

Abosede added that it had become imperative for the present administration to step up plans towards making the teaching of native language in the curriculum compulsory in primary and secondary schools across the state.

Earlier in his submission, a member of the group, Siji Adegboyega, had outlined the vision of the group which membership cuts across all levels of education, including pre-primary, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions as well as media practitioners.

He disclosed that the group is irrevocably committed to partnering with the state assembly towards enhancing the prestige of the Yoruba language, while preserving its rich cultural values for the upcoming generations.

Responding, Speaker Olakunle Oluomo appreciated the association for its laudable contributions through the promotion of the culture and traditions of the Yoruba nation.

He expressed his support for the re-adoption of the mother tongue as a compulsory subject in public and private schools across the state, explaining that the newly adopted South-West Standing Order recognises the usage of Yoruba in legislative sessions.

He assured that plans were underway by the assembly under his leadership to translate some legislation into indigenous language for better understanding of the people at the grassroots level.