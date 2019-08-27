<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A civil society organisation, the Nigerian New Transformation Agenda Group (NNTAG) wants the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for allegedly defrauding the state.

The group, in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Nelson Ologun and Secretary, Olayemi Juliet and made available to The Nation in Abuja, alleged that Lagos state suffered gross mismanagement under the watch of Ambode.

They said “It is common knowledge that Lagos State suffered gross mismanagement under the watch of Mr. Ambode. Last week, it was widely reported in the media how a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court ordered the freezing of three bank accounts linked to Mr. Ambode, over an alleged N9.9 billion fraud.

“From our independent investigations, we have evidence to show how Mr. Ambode took undue advantage of his office as governor to defraud the state, leaving her in a debt of N250 billion.

“Through our independent investigation we have been able to verify that while Mr. Ambode served as Lagos State governor, he diverted state funds to buy himself a mansion worth $300million in the United Kingdom.

“Apart from stashing Lagos State’s funds in different accounts of his friends and loved ones, we have strong evidence of how Ambode used his connection with Herbert Wigwe, Access Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, to milk dry Lagos State treasury and how Craneburg Construction Company acted as Ambode’s conduit pipe.

“We have been silent on this matter, knowing that while Mr. Ambode was in office he had immunity as enshrined in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. It is, however, time to speak up and call for justice on his fraudulent acts. To keep silent at this point will amount to hypocrisy and a compromise of our core values as a pro-democracy group, yearning for new and corruption free Nigeria.

“As a supporter of the ongoing anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, we believe that transparency and accountability in governance is key to socio-political and economic development of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“We are aware that Mr. Ambode has run to the UK to escape prosecution. Therefore, we call on the Federal Government to repatriate Mr. Ambode back to Nigerian to face the penalty of his malfeasance and fraudulent administration.

“The commencement of investigation on Mr. Ambode’s fraudulent administration by the EFCC is a welcome development. However, we want to state categorically that the matter should not be swept under the carpet.

“Thus, NNTAG is calling on the EFCC not to leave any stone unturned and ensure that Mr. Ambode is thoroughly prosecuted for raping Lagos States treasury and betraying the trust of her citizens.

“Consequently, we are giving the EFCC a seven (7) days ultimatum to commence full probe and prosecution of Mr. Ambode to avoid massive protest by our group and many other Lagosians who suffered the consequences of Ambode’s maladministration.