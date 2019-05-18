<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Association of Youth for Good Governance, Plateau state chapter, has commended Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development over his youth empowerment strides in the past four years.

The group’s representatives in a statement in Abuja, applauded Dalung for helping the empowered youths to lead a more productive life via his empowerment programmes which had spanned through the last four years since Nov. 2015.

The statement was a follow up to an online video in which beneficiaries of Dalung’s youth empowerment, made testimonies.

One of the executives of the group, Nankak Peter, said that the empowerment of unemployed and unskilled youths as well as capacity building among the skilled ones had been at the center of Dalung’s heart,

He said that the sports ministry, under Dalung, took off with a zero budget for youth development activities.

The official said that Dalung leveraged on his considerable goodwill and administrative experience to forge a strategic partnership with local and international organisations and individuals to achieve his set objectives in line with the Change Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that Dalung created a national empowerment programme platform which had served the youths from 2015 to date.

“Shorty after the initiative started, youths were empowered through Skills Acquisition in Agriculture and Vocational Training in Kastina State in Nov. 2015.

“ Each Participant was given a grant of N120, 000 after the two weeks Intensive Training and are today self employed.

“They were selected across the nation based on merit after training.’’

He said that Dalung engaged another set of Plateau youths in a Youth Empowerment Programme at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Center Jos, from Dec. 10 to 17, 2015.

Nankak said that the participants were given equipment worth N120, 000 and Working Capital of N25,000 cash at the end of the training.

He said that youths were also trained in Agriculture and Vocational Skills to be self-reliant in a series of training at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Center, Jos in 2018.

Nankak said that each participant got a grant of N150,000 to start off a business related to their newly acquired area of specialisation.

He said they were selected across the 17 Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

“A youth empowerment programme in Osun State trained youths in agriculture and vocational skills. The benefited in the Intensive training to be Self-reliant with a start up grant of N150, 000 each.

“Beneficiaries were drawn from different regions.

“The Minister organised a 3-day workshop at citizenship and leadership training center Jos, Plateau State, on capacity building the empowerment of another set of 300 Nigerian youths on capacity building in Katsina state Dec. 9th to Dec. 22nd, 2018 was another feat.

“About 300 youths were trained under the Ministry’s Capacity Building on Sustainable Livelihood Skills Acquisition in Vocational and Agriculture Youth Empowerment Programme in the 2018 window spilling over into the last quarter of 2018.

“Drawn from the six geo-political zones, according to areas of comparative advantage, the training covered Crop production in cassava/maize processing (value addition), Aquatic farming (fishery). These trainees were each given a take up grant of N150, 000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

“Dalung assisted youths to be part of 2017 foreign training on capacity building where each each participant was trained overseas and were given 200,000 CFA each for business start-up.’’

Nankak said that in 2016, Dalung sent some youths for foreign training on capacity building which included a few Plateau youths.

He said that they were drawn from across three senatorial zones and the participants were trained overseas and were given 200,000 CEFA each to start up businesses.

He said that Dalung also engaged youths in the 2018 foreign training on World Youths Skills Submit where each participant was given 1500 dollars equivalent to N600, 000 each to start up businesses.

Nankak said that Dalung also strengthened the social investment scheme by mobilising youths to be part of N-POWER registration list of the Ministry of Youths and Sports in 2017.

Another member, Mr Great Leo, said that with the training, several youths had been richly empowered with the knowledge of modern day entrepreneurship.

“We thank the Government for that,’’ he said.

“I want to thank Dalung, the man whom God used to provide this empowerment opportunity to youths.

“Today they have handwork and living more purposeful,’’ said Halima, member of the group

The beneficiaries who testified recently during in an online video expressed their Joy in attaining a new status of an empowered Nigerian youths and Scored Dalung high in youth development and empowerment.

They said they believed that if given the opportunity, Dalung would do more and more youths would be empowered.