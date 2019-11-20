<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The New HIV and Vaccine Microbicides Advocacy Society (NHVMAS) Wednesday urged the Federal Ministry of Health to reduce the age of access for both Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) and HIV testing services to 14 years.

The civil society organisation, which made this known at a round table discussion in Abuja, in collaboration with AVAC and GADO Agency LTD Nigeria, also urged the government to integrate SRH education into the curriculum of schools.

In his advocacy message, the 2019 fellow of AVAC, Mr. David Ita, said, “Increased HIV vulnerability among young people is often attributed to lack of knowledge and appropriate sexual reproductive health services. Other challenges adolescents and young people face include but not limited to unintended pregnancy, unsafe abortion practices, sexual violence and increased maternal mortality. This again is associated with the gaps in our policy and programs that address the sexual reproductive health and HIV response.

“With Nigeria’s population estimated at 200 million, and an annual population growth rate of 2.6 per cent, 44 per cent of our population is under age 15. Young people between the ages of 10 and 24 years constitute 33.6 per cent of our population in 2016.

“Also, 240,000 adolescents (between the ages of 10-19) were living with HIV, making up 7 per cent of the total number of people with HIV in Nigeria”.

Ita explained that adolescents age of access to SRH services constitute a major barrier in stemming the spread of preventable pregnancy, unsafe abortion, sexually transmitted diseases, among others, as the legal age of consent in Nigeria remains 18 years.

“Adolescents need equitable access to HIV testing services, access to prevention tools including Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), access to contraceptives and other reproductive health services.

“In Nigeria where the age of consent to HIV Testing and Counseling (HTC) is 18 years, only 10 per cent of young men and 15 per cent of young female (15 – 24) know their HIV status. Contrarily, in countries where the age of consent for HIV testing is below 16 years (Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Ethiopia, Uganda and Rwanda), the prevalence of HIV testing for female adolescents were higher than 22 per cent and that for boys were higher than 16 per cent.

“Prevalence of HIV testing was as high as 32.8 per cent for girls and 30.4 per cent for boys in Lesotho. Countries have indeed implemented lowered aged of consent to HIV testing services without any adverse effects, Nigeria can replicate same,” he said.

He further added: “We need to fast track and operationalise the framework for the Nigeria National Standards and Minimum Services Package for Adolescents and Youth-Friendly Health services, which has the potential to change the tides in the planning and delivery of adolescent health programmes.

“The school curriculum – family Life and HIV/AIDS Education (FLHE) programme does not integrate comprehensive sexual reproductive health education. Current curriculum does not address contraceptives use, safe abortion and post abortion services and innovation tools in HIV prevention. We need to integrate this to as part of efforts to address our SRH and HIV prevention needs”.