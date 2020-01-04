<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group known as the Peace Advocates Network of Nigeria (PANN) has accused former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, of plotting to destabilise the state through sponsored banditry.

National President of PANN, Chinedu Okoli, made the allegation on Friday, at a press conference in Abuja.

Owing to the allegation, the group has called on concerned patriots to be on the watch and for proactive actions to be taken.

PANN alleged that Yari has been mobilising bandits and other criminal elements to unleash terror in the state after Governor Bello Matawalle introduced some policies which wasn’t well taken.

Among such, the peace envoys revealed, was stoppage of the state’s pension law that would have seen the former governor and other political office holders go home with huge amounts of monies at the detriment of the development of the state.

PANN therefore, resolved that Mr Yari should be held responsible if upsurge of crime and criminalities are recorded in Zamfara and other states in the northwest.

“We wish to state that we have it on competent authority that Abdulaziz Yari has been mobilising bandits and other criminal elements to unleash terror in the state since the governor, Bello Matawalle introduced some far-reaching measures aimed towards putting the state on the path of progress.

“We also wish to state that one of such measures was the repealing of the state’s pension law that would have seen the former governor and other political office holders go home with vast amounts of monies at the detriment of the development of the state.

“This move, which has been applauded by all and sundry in Nigeria, did not go down well with former governor Abdulaziz Yari, and he indeed set up the machinery to make the state ungovernable for the incumbent governor for having the audacity to repeal the pension law in the state,” Okoli stated.