A group, Adamawa Peace Defenders, has threatened to sue Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North) for alleged breach of peace.

The senator, according to the group, made inflammatory comments capable of breaching the peace in Adamawa.

Abbo is currently in court for allegedly assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Coordinator of the group, Pwanabeshi Alson, alleged in statement Friday that Sen Abbo referred to the state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as one playing politics of religion.

“These are reckless words capable of pitching the people of one faith against the other, and we cannot tolerate leaders talking like this at a time when peace is very fragile,” the group coordinator stated.

The group gave Abbo five-day ultimatum to, among other things, retract “all his fallacious and derogatory utterances against the Governor,” and to write an apology to Adamawa people “for his derogatory comments capable of causing unrest, especially in the political arena and among religious and ethnic groups across the state.”

Senator Elisha Abbo has been at loggerheads with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri whom he has accused of trying to impose candidates for the local council elections due next month.