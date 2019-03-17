



A group Delta Coalition for Ogboru has accused a governorship candidate of a political party of allegedly rolling out Banga rice that was served at various polling units in Delta central to swing votes in favour of governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Chairman of the pro All Progressives Congress, APC, group, Mr Fabian Ohwotife, and the secretary, Mr Blackman Idogho, called for outright cancellation of the governorship election result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Delta state, adding that the politician who allegedly rolled out Banga rice to influence voters should be arrested by security operatives.

“We saw how this hater of truth in conjunction with the People Democratic Party (PDP), rolled out pots of Banga rice and bribed voters from Sapele down to Ekakpamre in the Delta Central Senatorial District. Together they shoveled a coal of irregularities in to the election furnace to have evil prevail over good. We have electronic evidence of (name withheld) complicity in the Banga rice saga that saw Okowa winning the elections in the Delta central. “, the group said.

“Accordingly we are calling on security agencies to arrest and prosecute him for inducing voters with food during the election. The prevalence of food bribe is a poignant confirmation of the profound scale of rigging witnessed during the polls”, the group added.

The group also queried the scores of the PDP guber candidate , governor Ifeanyi Okowa in some riverine areas , alleging that they were fabricated.