The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate at the last polls, Atiku Abubakar, of leading other disgruntled politicians to sponsor falsehood just to demoralise the Nigerian military.

CATE made this known in a press conference on Monday in Abuja in reaction to a piece published by a national daily.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Gabriel Onoja, the group revealed that the story was meant to cast the impression that the gallant troops have become inferior to remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State (ISWAP).

“[A] news report did a hatched job of creating the impression that government troops have become inferior to Boko Haram and Islamic State (ISWAP) terrorists that they are fighting in the north-east of Nigeria.”

CATE alleged the opposition has resumed its alliance with international NGOs and some third party nations, taking up the previous plot of portraying an entirely turbulent situation in the North East.

“While it true that the sponsors of such malicious reports have been airdropping weapons and supplies to terrorists, especially beyond Nigeria’s borders, the Nigerian military remains better equipped than the terrorists and have continued to do damage to Boko Haram and ISWAP.”

The group reckoned that the Nigerian military remains better equipped than the terrorists, evident in its series of sensational onslaught.

While cautioning from such falsehood and unfounded reports, CATE threatened not to hesitate to comprehensively expose the network that is being used to implement this anti-peace agenda.

However, the group urged the military not to be distracted by this kind of ploy as Atiku and his cronies are hell-bent on unleashing terror for their selfish interest.

“We urge the military not to be distracted by this kind of ploy, which the Atiku camp unleashed as its retribution against the military for not agreeing to overthrow a legitimately elected government to suit his desperation to get into power.

“They should also be ready for further escalation of such misleading report because Atiku’s supporters are yet to get over the fact that the military protected the election in line with what was expected of them.”