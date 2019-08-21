<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Coalition of Northern Groups has accused an unnamed governor of one of the North-Western States of sponsoring a planned protest against President Muhammadu Buhari because he (governor) failed to secure a key appointment in the presidency.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the spokesman of the group, Abdulazeez Sulaiman warned the unnamed governor to desist from stoking protest against the president on the risk being exposed by the CNG.

‘Our attention was called to trending reports that a certain fake, fringe and obscure Joint Northern Action Front is mobilizing the North to revive the violent and counterproductive #Revolutionow in northern parts of the country.

‘CNG hereby categorically counts itself out of such and similar unpatriotic moves and restates its call for all northerners to remain resolute in rejecting any attempt to drag them into any dangerous movement in whatever guise.

“We wish to remind the North of the expedience to retain its position as the bulwark of respect, integrity, dignity, decorum, tradition, decency, morality, civilization, etiquette, good behaviour, politeness, accommodation, and other positive traits that include a civil approach to every situation” he noted.

Abdulazeez pointed out that the planned protest was not aimed at addressing My national greviances but to “promote the mischievous 2023 political agenda of certain northern politicians by scapegoating other individuals.

While the nation is generally convinced about the existence of a certain cabal with ample influence on President Muhammadu Buhari and his policies, we nevertheless believe that it should not be made the key focus for the calls to violent confrontation as suggested by organizers of the protests.

“CNG specifically suspects a certain serving governor of one of the northwest states of masterminding the proposed northern version of the #Revolutionow as well as the anti-cabal protests held earlier to bring about chaos to avenge his loss in a bid to be made a principal officer in the presidency.

“We, therefore, see the planned agitations and disturbances as part of a wider agenda aimed at ushering in of instability thereby occasioning a change of structure in the presidency to suit the plan of this governor by whatever means and tactics.

“We advise the northwest governor involved in this unpatriotic plan to desist and call off the plans forthwith, otherwise we would not hesitate to expose him and his mischievous plans,” he said.