Parents of the abducted Greenfield University Students, Kaduna, have protested what they described as the uncaring attitude of the state government and the police towards their plight.

In a 27-second video clip trending on social media, the aggrieved and visibly angry parents could be seen expressing their displeasure with the authorities.

“N180 million, that is what they (kidnappers) collected from us, from parents, without the help of the government.

“None of the government officials has come to (our aid) since the 20th of April they took these children; not one single policeman that the government has released to go after them (kidnappers).

The Eagle Online recalls that bandits invaded Greenfield University, a private institution in Kaduna, in the night of April 20, 2021 and abducted at least twenty students and two members of staff. One member of staff was killed in that night attack.





They later contacted the parents of the students a few days later and demanded N800 million ransom for their release.

To force compliance, on 23 April 2021, the kidnappers killed three of the students in their captivity and dumped their bodies in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university. They killed two more of the students on 26 April 2021.

They later reduced the ransom to N20 million per student.

On May 1, 2021, one of the abducted students was released by the bandits, after his parents paid an undisclosed amount as ransom.

The remaining 14 students were released on Sunday 29th May 2021. Their parents said they paid ransom, and this is the first time a figure is being put to that claim.

The Kaduna State government as policy says it does not believe in paying ransom to kidnappers, saying it would only encourage more abductions.

The governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has come under severe criticisms for this.