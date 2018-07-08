Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, at the weekend cautioned Yoruba leaders, who are opposed to the proposed allocation of land for the establishment of cattle ranches in Yorubaland, warning that they should not plant seeds of discord among Nigerians.

Oba Akanbi gave this warning in his speech at the N2 billon Community Development Fund raising by Hon. Temitope Olatoye Sugar, the lawmaker representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, which took place at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, on Friday evening.

Also, two different books titled: “They Won’t Tell You This About Sugar” and “The Might of An African Youth in Leadership” were launched during the programme packaged by the Olatoye Sugar Foundation (OSF).

The foremost traditional ruler wondered why those saying land should not be allocated for the establishment of cattle ranches in Yorubaland did not oppose to the establishment of Dangote’s plants and refineries in the region.

The Oluwo, who insisted that the Nigerian land belongs to all Nigerians, urged Yoruba leaders to always promote love and unity among members of all tribes in the country.

Dignitaries at the occasion included:the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, represented by Hon. Wole Oke; Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state represented by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ifedayo Abegunde; and Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu Keshinton.

Others included: the Ooni of Ife, represented by Oba Adekunle Adebowale, the Agbolu of Agbaye Ife; Oba Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Ayoade Adeseun and parents of the lawmaker.

In his speech at the event, Hon. Olatoye Sugar stressed the need to adequately carter for the less privileged in the society, saying “the rich will never sleep as long as the poor are hungry”.

Olatoye, therefore, “call on all men and women of goodwill, who have the determination like me to give succor to the less privileged, the voiceless and thousands of jobless youths who require vocational skills and entrepreneurship training to do lend support through the launching of this N2 billon OSF Community Development Fund raising”.

While declaring that his upbringing prepared him to become a philanthropist, the lawmaker said ”I make bold to say without any equivocation that I am yet to see any individual or foundation they had surpassed what I have done in Oyo state in terms of uplifting the living standards of our people in all areas of human endeavours“.