



Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has applauded music stars, Burnaboy and Wizkid for emerging victorious at the just ended Grammy awards.

Newsmen had reported that the music stars won their first Grammy on Sunday.

Burnaboy won the “Best Global Music Album” category in the 2021 Grammy awards, and Wizkid won the Best music video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’, which Beyonce featured him in.

Reacting, Jonathan took to his Twitter page saying that their success was an inspiration to Nigerian youth and all citizens.





He said the success meant that Nigerians were people of great potential.

Jonathan said: “Congratulations to Damini Ogulu, @burnaboy and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun @wizkidayo for emerging as winners at the 63rd annual Grammy awards. They took one giant leap for both themselves and Nigeria.

“Their success is an inspiration to Nigerian youth and all citizens that despite our challenges, we are a people of great potentials.

“Nigeria will certainly make more significant marks in key areas of human endeavour that aid human progress in science and technology.”