



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has congratulated Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid over their Grammy Award victories.

Lai Mohammed, in a a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, described the coveted award as fitting rewards for the consistent hard work of both Burna Boy and Wizkid.





According to Lai Mohammed, the awards also represented a global endorsement for the Afro Beat genre of music that has made Nigeria enjoy global dominance in the music world.

He expressed the hope that the award would not only propel the two music stars to greater heights, but would also serve as a source of inspiration for others.