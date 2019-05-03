<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A graduate of Insurance from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Akeredolu Oluwafemi Temidayo, alias Susan Henderson, was on Friday arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division for an alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Akeredolu is being prosecuted by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a three-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence, possession of fraudulent documents and forgery.

The offence, according to the charge sheet, contravened Sections 1, 2 and 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, as well as Section 1 (2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The commission alleged that the accused had been posing on online as a woman under the name Susan Henderson through which he fraudulently obtained gift cards worth $300 from one Ross Kirkley.

It further stated that investigations carried out after his arrest revealed that the accused had obtained sundry amounts netting about $6000 from other unsuspecting victims using the same gimmick.

However, when the charges were read to him, Akeredolu pleaded not guilty.

Owing to the plea, the EFCC’s counsel, Mabas Mabur, prayed the court for a trial date and an order to remand the accused in prison custody.

Akeredolu’s counsel, Toyese Owoade, however, moved an oral application praying the court to admit him to bail or be returned to the EFCC custody if the bail application would not be granted.

Mabur, however, opposed both prayers, arguing that since the defendant was already before the court, it was only appropriate that he was remanded in prison custody.

After listen to both sides, the presiding judge adjourned the case to May 17 for trial and presentation of formal bail application for consideration. The accused was also ordered to be remanded in prison.