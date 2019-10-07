<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The hashtag #Sexforgrades is trending on social media as a result of a BBC short film released on the international newsite Monday morning.

The almost 14-minute long documentary follows BBC Africa Eye journalist Kiki Mordi as she investigates the issue of sexual harassment of female students by male professors in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities – the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

The explosive revelations unearthed from the secret filming of professors implicating themselves and of students being interviewed about their experiences has caused an uproar on Twitter, with at least one prominent lecturer having been exposed – Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Arts, UNILAG.

A lot of Nigerians have been remarking positively to the shocking expose; with many others relating their own experiences with what has been an all too familiar and illicit practice at Nigerian higher institutions.