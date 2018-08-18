Former Gov. of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, has urged members of Radio, Television, Theatre and Art Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), to promote good governance by holding political office holders accountable.

Obi made the call during the 40th anniversary of RATTAWU in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, holding leaders accountable will go a long way in building a better Nigeria.

“Today, your focus should be on what you can do for Nigeria. You have the power to promote what is good or bad.’’

Obi noted that politics was about good governance.

“RATTAWU needs to hold leaders accountable rather than celebrating incompetence.

“You have a great part to play in national development and good governance.’’

The former governor also urged Nigerians not to relent in raising their voices about the issues plaguing the country.

“The air we breathe is good, everything is good, the only thing Nigeria lacks is visionary leadership.

“I urge you to speak and ask your leaders questions when things are going wrong as we have no other country, all of us will build it by voicing out the truth.’’

He, however, acknowledged the role the union was playing and urged it to be vast in their activities in other to meet the challenges of today.

“RATTAWU needs upscaling, you have to be involved in nation building, you are the mouthpiece of the people, you can change the country for good.’’